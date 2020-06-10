Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,978. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20.

