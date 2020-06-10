Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,895 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,054 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,104 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 879,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

