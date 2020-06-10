Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 1,502,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

