Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.