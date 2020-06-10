Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Mvb Financial worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

