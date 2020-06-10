Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 395 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 12,666.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. 259,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

