Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes $554,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 139,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

