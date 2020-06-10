Pinnacle Holdings LLC Trims Stake in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 2.18% of SB Financial Group worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38. SB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, analysts expect that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.