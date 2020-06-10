Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $274,175.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PXD traded down $8.25 on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

