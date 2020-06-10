Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,996,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.49% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

