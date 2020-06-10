Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Trading Down 28.8%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price dropped 28.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 119,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 35,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

