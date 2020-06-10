Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Trading Down 28.8%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price dropped 28.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 119,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 35,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

