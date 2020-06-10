PRIZM (PZM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $631,142.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $631,142.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,798.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.55 or 0.02608184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002368 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00664515 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011881 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,037,252 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

