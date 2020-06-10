Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

