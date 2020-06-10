Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.81

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 38348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $776.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,144,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

