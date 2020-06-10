Proton (XPR) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $11.63 million and $8.74 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

