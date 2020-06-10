PWR Coin Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $47,084.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00791269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031736 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00179009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00161951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.