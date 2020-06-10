Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $153,423.84 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

