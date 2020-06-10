Quant Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Quant has a market cap of $95.22 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00080450 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Quant has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00365345 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010530 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012391 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015297 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

