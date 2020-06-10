Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Quidel posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $13.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at $527,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $155.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,337. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $210.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

