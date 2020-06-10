RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.60. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 15,360,500 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Enquist bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,923.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

