Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CFO Purchases $24,440.00 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CFO William Drew bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $24,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PACK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the period.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

