Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $95.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.80 million and the lowest is $94.98 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $78.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $394.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $462.54 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,580 shares of company stock worth $984,503. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,991,000 after purchasing an additional 805,452 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 928,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.11.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

