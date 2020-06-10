RChain (REV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $350,158.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and Kucoin. RChain has a market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $350,158.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, AirSwap, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, BitMart, Kucoin, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

