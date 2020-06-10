Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Announces Jul 20 Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a jul 20 dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 159.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 186.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 2,487,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.