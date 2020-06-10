Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):

6/4/2020 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

5/22/2020 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

5/20/2020 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$72.50 to C$58.50.

Shares of NA traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,945. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.01. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.25 per share, with a total value of C$596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,950. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,043,750. Insiders have acquired 36,229 shares of company stock worth $1,773,078 over the last three months.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

