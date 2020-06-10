Ronald Prague Sells 3,228 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Ronald Prague sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $11,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 561,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

