Rupee (RUP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $98,531.56 and approximately $30.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,119,500 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

