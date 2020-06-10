Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $1,841,196.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

