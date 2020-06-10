Safe Trading Up 17.6% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Safe has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $90,505.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004812 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

