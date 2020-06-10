Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 108,827 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,827 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,714,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

