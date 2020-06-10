Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 328.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,783 shares during the quarter. Meritor accounts for 3.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Meritor worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. Barclays raised their price target on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 619,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

