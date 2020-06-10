Sandbar Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.