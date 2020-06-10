Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases 174,176 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,176 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 6.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 15,186,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

