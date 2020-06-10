Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 41,888 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Trane accounts for about 2.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.59. 1,460,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,649. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

