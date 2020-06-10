Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 13,911 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 5.7% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 1,379,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,245. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,652,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 692,935 shares of company stock worth $70,663,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

