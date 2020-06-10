Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 75,690 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,690 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 206,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $81.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

