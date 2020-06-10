Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes $4.42 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Otis Worldwide comprises about 3.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. 2,657,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,173. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

