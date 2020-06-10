SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $136.58. 596,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,758. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

