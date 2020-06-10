Scry.info (DDD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $167,747.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $167,747.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.01962138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00176525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121447 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.