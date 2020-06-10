Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,236 shares during the quarter. Seattle Genetics makes up 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Seattle Genetics worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $7.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 76,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,846. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $168.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,261 shares of company stock valued at $103,421,813. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.