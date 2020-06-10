Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.00 or 0.06903160 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012422 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

