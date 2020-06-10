SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.03, 770,997 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 332% from the average session volume of 178,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 290.83% and a negative net margin of 6,193.17%. Equities research analysts expect that SenesTech Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

