SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.03, 770,997 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 332% from the average session volume of 178,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.
About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
