Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Declines By 65.0%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

WISA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,043. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.19.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.19). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.