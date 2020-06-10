Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expands By 49.6%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 129,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,982. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $266,720. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 485.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in TransMedics Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransMedics Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

