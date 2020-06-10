Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Declines By 97.1%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 14th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,755. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

