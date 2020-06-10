Short Interest in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Increases By 83.3%

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 14th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Usio stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USIO shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

