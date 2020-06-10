Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Increases By 45.8%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 14th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 154,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

