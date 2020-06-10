Siebert Williams Shank Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Hold

Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 309,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

