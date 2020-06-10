Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 6,015,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,012. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

