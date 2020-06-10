Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SIG traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 6,015,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,012. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.
In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.
Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.