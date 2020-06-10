Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director Sells $2,924,252.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $134.51. 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,028. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

